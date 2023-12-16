BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-16

Iran, Iraq, KSA, UAE: Customs’ values on fresh dates raised

Sohail Sarfraz Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has revised upwards customs values on the import of different varieties of fresh dates from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the current winter season.

According to a new valuation ruling issued by the directorate on Friday, the customs values have been increased on the import of different types of fresh dates including Zahidi, Muzafati, Rabbi/ Piarom, Ajwa and Amber.

Earlier, the Customs values of Fresh Dates were determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No.1749/2023. An exercise has been undertaken by this Directorate to re-determine the Customs values afresh in line with values prevalent in the international market.

DGCV revises Customs value of fresh dates

The assessed values in similar goods import data Fresh Dates of various types for the last 90 days of various origins reflected values as per previous VR No.1749/2023. However, Declared Values (DV) of similar goods had showed consistent variations. Hence, this method was also found inapplicable. The market enquiry was also conducted but could yield results to some extent because of variation in market prices, ruling said.

The reduction of 8% shall be admissible on above determined values on account of freight charges, if goods are imported through land route and thereafter actual land freight charges Incurred for respective land import station shall be added, the ruling added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

uae Iran iRAQ KSA customs Import of branded fresh dates Customs Valuation Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Iran, Iraq, KSA, UAE: Customs’ values on fresh dates raised

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Appointment of DROs, ROs: LHC order suspended

KE and govt entities: ECC approves PD proposal for signing various draft agreements

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Industrial consumers in Sindh: SSGC plans three days a week gas suspension

Justice Siddiqui’s removal case: SC issues notice to Faiz, Ramay, others

Govt working towards reducing electricity cost: minister

Customs’ values on toffees, candies increased

Read more stories