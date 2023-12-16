WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 15, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Dec-23 13-Dec-23 12-Dec-23 11-Dec-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104663 0.104831 0.104845 0.104879 Euro 0.815728 0.812423 0.812878 0.810383 Japanese yen 0.0052452 0.0051752 0.0051604 0.005178 U.K. pound 0.948184 0.943358 0.945824 0.948435 U.S. dollar 0.747072 0.75315 0.752386 0.753354 Algerian dinar 0.0055603 0.0056024 0.005595 0.005597 Australian dollar 0.501435 0.49369 0.495898 0.493824 Botswana pula 0.055358 0.0550553 0.0549994 0.055146 Brazilian real 0.151927 0.152089 0.152396 Brunei dollar 0.561877 0.560379 0.560311 0.560949 Canadian dollar 0.555379 0.553266 0.555161 Chilean peso 0.0008521 0.0008553 0.000855 0.000868 Czech koruna 0.0333842 0.0331813 0.0332958 0.033242 Danish krone 0.109397 0.108953 0.10901 0.108684 Indian rupee 0.0089631 0.0090311 0.0090236 0.009034 Israeli New Shekel 0.202733 0.203005 0.202909 0.202678 Korean won 0.0005675 0.0005724 0.0005707 0.000576 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42911 2.4441 2.44162 2.44476 Malaysian ringgit 0.160264 0.160074 0.160612 0.160921 Mauritian rupee 0.0168853 0.0170007 0.0169095 0.017012 Mexican peso 0.0432895 0.04318 New Zealand dollar 0.464305 0.461907 0.4611 0.461354 Norwegian krone 0.0687036 0.0690167 0.068705 Omani rial 1.94297 1.95878 1.95679 1.95931 Peruvian sol 0.199193 0.199466 0.200254 Philippine peso 0.0135449 0.0135326 0.013612 Polish zloty 0.189209 0.187589 0.187142 0.187043 Qatari riyal 0.20524 0.206909 0.206699 0.206965 Russian ruble 0.008331 0.0083783 0.0083399 0.00828 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199219 0.20084 0.200636 0.200894 Singapore dollar 0.561877 0.560379 0.560311 0.560949 South African rand 0.0401408 0.0394869 0.039536 0.039507 Swedish krona 0.0720428 0.0720538 0.071734 Swiss franc 0.860335 0.859957 0.859575 0.855987 Thai baht 0.0212641 0.021066 0.0211226 Trinidadian dollar 0.11154 0.111328 0.11127 U.A.E. dirham 0.203423 0.205078 0.20487 0.205134 Uruguayan peso 0.0188476 0.0188805 0.019046 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

