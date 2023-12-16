BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Dec 15, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        14-Dec-23      13-Dec-23      12-Dec-23      11-Dec-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104663       0.104831       0.104845       0.104879
Euro                             0.815728       0.812423       0.812878       0.810383
Japanese yen                    0.0052452      0.0051752      0.0051604       0.005178
U.K. pound                       0.948184       0.943358       0.945824       0.948435
U.S. dollar                      0.747072        0.75315       0.752386       0.753354
Algerian dinar                  0.0055603      0.0056024       0.005595       0.005597
Australian dollar                0.501435        0.49369       0.495898       0.493824
Botswana pula                    0.055358      0.0550553      0.0549994       0.055146
Brazilian real                   0.151927       0.152089       0.152396
Brunei dollar                    0.561877       0.560379       0.560311       0.560949
Canadian dollar                  0.555379       0.553266       0.555161
Chilean peso                    0.0008521      0.0008553       0.000855       0.000868
Czech koruna                    0.0333842      0.0331813      0.0332958       0.033242
Danish krone                     0.109397       0.108953        0.10901       0.108684
Indian rupee                    0.0089631      0.0090311      0.0090236       0.009034
Israeli New Shekel               0.202733       0.203005       0.202909       0.202678
Korean won                      0.0005675      0.0005724      0.0005707       0.000576
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.42911         2.4441        2.44162        2.44476
Malaysian ringgit                0.160264       0.160074       0.160612       0.160921
Mauritian rupee                 0.0168853      0.0170007      0.0169095       0.017012
Mexican peso                    0.0432895                       0.04318
New Zealand dollar               0.464305       0.461907         0.4611       0.461354
Norwegian krone                 0.0687036      0.0690167       0.068705
Omani rial                        1.94297        1.95878        1.95679        1.95931
Peruvian sol                     0.199193       0.199466       0.200254
Philippine peso                 0.0135449      0.0135326       0.013612
Polish zloty                     0.189209       0.187589       0.187142       0.187043
Qatari riyal                      0.20524       0.206909       0.206699       0.206965
Russian ruble                    0.008331      0.0083783      0.0083399        0.00828
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199219        0.20084       0.200636       0.200894
Singapore dollar                 0.561877       0.560379       0.560311       0.560949
South African rand              0.0401408      0.0394869       0.039536       0.039507
Swedish krona                   0.0720428      0.0720538       0.071734
Swiss franc                      0.860335       0.859957       0.859575       0.855987
Thai baht                       0.0212641       0.021066      0.0211226
Trinidadian dollar                0.11154       0.111328        0.11127
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203423       0.205078        0.20487       0.205134
Uruguayan peso                  0.0188476      0.0188805       0.019046
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

