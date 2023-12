Sarfaraz Bugti resigns as interim interior minister

Interim Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has resigned from his position, Aaj News reported on Friday.

Reports said that the resignation was submitted on December 13 but was accepted on Friday by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Meanwhile, Balochistan caretaker Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani also resigned from his post.

He had submitted his resignation to interim Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on December 12 who accepted it today (Friday).

Nawabzada Jamal Khan told Aaj News that he wanted to contest general elections from his constituency, which is why he decided to step down from the interim government’s post.