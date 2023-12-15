BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka grows 1.6% in Q3, first economic expansion in six quarters

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 05:06pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s economy grew by 1.6% in the quarter from July to September for the first time in six quarters, official data showed on Friday, as the crisis-hit nation claws its way back towards stability.

The expansion was the first since the end of 2021, before Sri Lanka plunged into its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades, triggered by a record fall in foreign exchange reserves.

Sri Lanka approves VAT hike to 18% ahead of IMF review

The upturn was driven by a lower base, moderating inflation, a strengthening currency and lower interest rates, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

The agriculture sector grew 3% from a year earlier, with an increase of 0.3% percent in output from industries, while services grew by 1.3%, the department said.

Sri Lanka Sri Lankan GDP Sri Lankan economy Sri Lanka inflation Sri Lanka IMF

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka grows 1.6% in Q3, first economic expansion in six quarters

Inter-bank: rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged US dollar

US stresses safety for Gaza civilians as Israel unrelenting in aggression

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 ends with 680-point gain

COAS discusses counter terrorism cooperation, defence collaboration with top US officials

Govt-KE draft agreements: ECC approves Power Division’s proposal

SBP chief urges banks to increase presence in agriculture sector

UAE stun Pakistan to qualify for ACC U19 Asia Cup final

2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

Pakistan trail Australia by 355 after Jamal takes six on debut

Read more stories