BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka approves VAT hike to 18% ahead of IMF review

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 07:09pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament approved a hike in value-added tax (VAT)to 18% from 15% on Monday ahead of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) preparing to approve the second tranche of a $2.9 billion bailout for the crisis-hit country.

The country’s parliament approved the VAT increase with 100 parliamentarians of the 225-member house voting in favour of the legislation, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said. A total of 55 parliamentarians voted against the legislation.

Sri Lanka plans to implement the VAT hike with effect from Jan. 1, 2024 and also include fresh items such as fuel, fertiliser and cooking gas to increase government revenue by about 378 billion rupees ($1.1 billion), which is essential to meet targets set out under a four-year IMF programe.

Sri Lanka expects second tranche of IMF programme on Dec. 12

The South Asian island nation is recovering from its worst financial crisis in seven decades and awaiting the finalisation of its first review from the global lender on Dec. 12, after which Sri Lanka will receive about $334 million as a second tranche.

The VAT increase will boost the government’s tax revenue to 12.5% of GDP next year from 9.1%, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya told parliament.

“This is part of multiple economic reforms being implemented by the government to ensure that we increase revenue to 15% of GDP by 2025,” he said.

“Implementing this revenue measure is essential to ensuring Sri Lanka emerges from its current economic challenges.”

Inflation could spike by 2% after the tax increase, according to Finance Ministry estimates. Sri Lanka’s inflation doubled to 3.4% in November from 1.5% the previous month.

Sri Lanka will hold off on any further monetary policy easing in the near term, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said last month, projecting that inflation will settle at 5% in the medium term after the VAT increase is implemented.

Sri Lanka VAT Sri Lankan GDP Sri Lankan economy Sri Lanka inflation Sri Lanka IMF

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka approves VAT hike to 18% ahead of IMF review

SBP seen as holding key policy rate as monetary policy committee meets Tuesday

Inter-bank: rupee settles lower against US dollar

KSE-100 retreats 211 points but stays above 66,000

Market cap: Pakistan’s energy giant Mari Petroleum joins billion-dollar club

Lifetime disqualification verdict, Elections Act amendment cannot co-exist: CJP

Fighting intensifies across Gaza, raising alarm over potential exodus into Egypt

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at $137mn in November

Mari Petroleum successfully drills development well in Sindh

IIOJK special status: Pakistan rejects Indian SC verdict on Article 370

Read more stories