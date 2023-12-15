BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls for fourth consecutive week on weak exports

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 04:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fourth consecutive week, hurt by a slowdown in exports, although prices were largely supported on Friday by lower inventories in top producing countries.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 11 ringgit or 0.3% at 3,699 ringgit ($792.42).

For the week, the contract declined 1%, while for this four-week period, it is down around 6%.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in the first half of the month fell 13.6% month-on-month to 591,490 metric tons, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

The slowing exports capped gains during the session, a Mumbai-based trader said.

However, “the market is receiving support from higher-than-expected production losses in both Malaysia and Indonesia,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Bargain buying following a recovery in Chinese palm olein futures was also supporting Malaysian futures, he said.

Palm posts biggest daily drop in 7 weeks on slowing exports

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of November fell for the first time in seven months as production slumped more than exports, data from industry regulator showed on Tuesday.

Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price at $767.51 per metric ton for the Dec. 16-31 period, a trade ministry official said on Thursday, down from $795.14 in the first half of the month.

India’s palm oil imports in November jumped to a near three-month high, up nearly 23% from October as refiners preferred the tropical oil over rival soyoil and sunflower oil due to steep discounts, a leading trade body said.

Soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.56%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global market.

Palm oil may bounce into a range of 3,775-3,781 ringgit per ton, driven by a wave c, Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls for fourth consecutive week on weak exports

Inter-bank: rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged US dollar

US stresses safety for Gaza civilians as Israel unrelenting in aggression

Profit-taking erodes gains, KSE-100 up nearly 300 points

COAS discusses counter terrorism cooperation, defence collaboration with top US officials

Govt-KE draft agreements: ECC approves Power Division’s proposal

2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

Global coal use at all-time high in 2023: IEA

Pakistan trail Australia by 355 after Jamal takes six on debut

India will buy Venezuelan oil, says minister

Read more stories