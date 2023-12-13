BAFL 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
BIPL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.54%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
DFML 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.23%)
DGKC 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-4%)
FABL 33.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
FFL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.84%)
GGL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.64%)
HBL 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.76%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.24%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
OGDC 121.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.79%)
PAEL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.57%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.41%)
PIOC 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.56%)
PPL 115.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.48%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.5%)
SNGP 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
SSGC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.52%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-7.16%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.82%)
TRG 90.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.61 (-6.79%)
UNITY 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-8.01%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm posts biggest daily drop in 7 weeks on slowing exports

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures on Wednesday recorded their steepest single-day drop in seven weeks due to slowing exports and concerns about biodiesel demand following a slump in crude oil prices, and tracking weakness in rival soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 38 ringgit, or 1.69%, to close at 3,672 ringgit ($780.61).

“The market is stressed about the drop in export demand, making traders kind of ignore the production slump,” said a New-Delhi-based edible oil trader.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1- Dec. 10 fell 4.1% to 7.4% from the Nov. 1-Nov. 10 period, cargo surveyors said.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of November fell for the first time in seven months as production slumped more than exports, data from industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday.

The recent drop in soyoil prices has reduced its premium over palm oil, making it increasingly competitive against palm oil, the trader said.

Palm oil ends flat as lower stocks offset slowing exports

Soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were trading down 0.18% after losing 1.4% in the previous session.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

A sharp drop in crude oil prices over the past month has raised concerns that the demand for palm oil from the biodiesel industry might decrease, a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer said.

Cheaper crude oil makes palm oil a less attractive feedstock for biofuels.

Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday, after falling by more than 3% to six-month lows, on oversupply and demand concerns.

Palm oil may break support of 3,682 ringgit per metric ton, and fall to the Dec. 7 low of 3,641 ringgit, Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm posts biggest daily drop in 7 weeks on slowing exports

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 down over 1,100 points

SC suspends verdict against military trials of civilians by 5-1 majority

Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood indicted again in cypher case

Inter-bank: rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

UN refugee chief expects further displacement due to Gaza conflict

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply worries ahead of Fed meeting

Gold prices fall for 5th consecutive session in Pakistan

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Read more stories