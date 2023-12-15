South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 metric tons of corn

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, Dec. 15.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments of 55,000 to 70,000 tons in 2024, in April and May.

Traders said corn sourced from the Black Sea is excluded from the tender.

Corn from any origins loaded in Russian or Ukrainian ports cannot be offered.

Shipment of the first consignment for arrival in South Korea around April 28 was sought for March 25-April 13 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, for March 5-March 24 from the US Gulf or Europe, for Feb 29-March 19 if from South America or March 10-March 29 from South Africa.

Shipment of the second consignment for arrival in South Korea around May 15 was sought for March 17-April 5 from South America or March 27-April 15 from South Africa.

Only corn from these two regions will be accepted for the second consignment.

Price offers in the tender are sought both in outright terms per ton c&f or at a premium over the Chicago May 2024 corn contract.