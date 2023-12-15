BAFL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.37%)
CNERGY 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (16.08%)
DFML 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
DGKC 80.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
FABL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
FCCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.85%)
GGL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.56%)
HBL 125.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.25%)
HUBC 122.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.66%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (11.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.79%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
OGDC 127.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.31%)
PAEL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.5%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.48%)
PIOC 116.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PPL 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.47%)
PRL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.43%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
SNGP 78.19 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.54%)
SSGC 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.46%)
TELE 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.51%)
TPLP 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.47%)
TRG 92.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.27%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.55%)
BR100 6,835 Increased By 101.9 (1.51%)
BR30 24,798 Increased By 601.8 (2.49%)
KSE100 66,197 Increased By 746.6 (1.14%)
KSE30 22,086 Increased By 218.6 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 metric tons of corn

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 12:31pm

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, Dec. 15.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments of 55,000 to 70,000 tons in 2024, in April and May.

Traders said corn sourced from the Black Sea is excluded from the tender.

Corn from any origins loaded in Russian or Ukrainian ports cannot be offered.

Shipment of the first consignment for arrival in South Korea around April 28 was sought for March 25-April 13 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, for March 5-March 24 from the US Gulf or Europe, for Feb 29-March 19 if from South America or March 10-March 29 from South Africa.

China corn output hits record

Shipment of the second consignment for arrival in South Korea around May 15 was sought for March 17-April 5 from South America or March 27-April 15 from South Africa.

Only corn from these two regions will be accepted for the second consignment.

Price offers in the tender are sought both in outright terms per ton c&f or at a premium over the Chicago May 2024 corn contract.

Wheat Corn US soyabeans

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 metric tons of corn

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged US dollar

Bulls dominate as KSE-100 jumps over 700 points

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Pakistan dig in after Australia dismissed for 487

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Read more stories