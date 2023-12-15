BAFL 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
Japan expands sanctions over Russia’s Ukraine invasion

AFP Published 15 Dec, 2023 10:48am
TOKYO: Japan announced expanded sanctions on Friday over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, revealing dozens of newly sanctioned firms and other organisations, including export bans against some outside Russia and its ally Belarus.

Tokyo added to its sanctions list 57 organisations in Russia and six others in countries including the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Syria and Uzbekistan, the trade ministry said in a statement.

With the additions, Japan has now imposed an export ban on 494 Russian organisations, 27 Belarusian entities and six more in other countries.

Russia was hit with a wave of sanctions after it sent forces into Ukraine in February last year, but calls have grown from Kyiv and its allies for tougher action against Moscow.

Tokyo had already frozen assets of Russian individuals and groups, and banned the export of goods to Russia’s military-related organisations, as well as the export of construction and engineering services.

The new sanctions will take effect on December 22 for newly added Russian organisations, and on December 27 for other entities.

Russia attacks south Ukraine with 42 drones, 11 civilians injured, Ukraine says

At the Group of Seven summit in Japan in May, the bloc’s leaders agreed to “starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine”.

The United States, Britain and the European Union have levied crushing sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as well as committed billions of dollars in military aid to Kyiv.

