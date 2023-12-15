BAFL 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
Australia shares hit over 4-mth high on boost from commodities, banks stocks

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 09:40am

Australian shares climbed a more than four-month high on Friday, buoyed by better-than-expected jobs data and optimism after US Federal Reserve indicated that interest rates might be lowered in 2024.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8% to 7434.0 by 0023 GMT, its highest level since Aug. 2.

The benchmark is set for a third straight weekly gain and its best week since July 14.

On Thursday, the local employment data exceeded expectations for a second straight month, but the jobless rate rose to a 1-1/2-year high as more people went looking for work, adding to signs of loosening in the labour market.

Additionally, the Fed took a dovish stance in its final monetary policy meeting of 2024 on Wednesday, keeping rates on hold for a third straight month, while signalling a possibility of lower borrowing cuts in 2024.

In Sydney, heavyweight mining stocks led gains on the benchmark, trading 2.1% higher, eyeing their best week since Sept. 15, with sector majors Rio Tinto and Fortescue up 2.4% and 1.6%, respectively. Gold stocks gained 1.0% tracking bullion prices.

Shares of Evolution Mining climbed 1.2%. Rate-sensitive financials stocks rose 0.5%, set for a fourth straight weekly gain, and best week since July 14.

The ‘Big Four’ banks rose between 0.2% and 1.2%. Energy stocks were up 1.7%, on track for their best week since Oct. 13, and best day since Nov. 14, on gains in oil prices.

Australia shares edge higher ahead of crucial economic data

Australian Clinical Labs said it intended to withdraw its takeover bid for medical centre operator Healius, citing a “significant” deterioration in the performance of Healius since the offer was announced.

Shares of Healius and Australian Care were down 0.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ticked 0.3% lower to 11,517.69, but was set for its seventh straight weekly gain.

