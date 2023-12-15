BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Dec 14, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        13-Dec-23      12-Dec-23      11-Dec-23       8-Dec-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104831       0.104845       0.104879        0.10506
Euro                             0.812423       0.812878       0.810383       0.810687
Japanese yen                    0.0051752      0.0051604      0.0051777       0.005224
U.K. pound                       0.943358       0.945824       0.948435       0.946315
U.S. dollar                       0.75315       0.752386       0.753354       0.752238
Algerian dinar                  0.0056024       0.005595      0.0055966       0.005596
Australian dollar                 0.49369       0.495898       0.493824       0.497831
Botswana pula                   0.0550553      0.0549994      0.0551455        0.05544
Brazilian real                   0.151927       0.152089       0.152396       0.153043
Brunei dollar                    0.560379       0.560311       0.560949       0.562842
Canadian dollar                  0.553266       0.555161       0.553605
Chilean peso                    0.0008553       0.000855      0.0008679
Czech koruna                    0.0331813      0.0332958      0.0332416       0.033283
Danish krone                      0.10901       0.108684       0.108732
Indian rupee                    0.0090311      0.0090236      0.0090344       0.009023
Israeli New Shekel               0.203005       0.202909       0.202678       0.203418
Korean won                      0.0005724      0.0005707       0.000576       0.000569
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4441        2.44162        2.44476
Malaysian ringgit                0.160074       0.160612       0.160921       0.161217
Mauritian rupee                 0.0170007      0.0169095      0.0170118       0.016969
Mexican peso                                   0.0431796        0.04331
New Zealand dollar               0.461907         0.4611       0.461354        0.46398
Norwegian krone                 0.0687036      0.0690167      0.0687053        0.06913
Omani rial                        1.95878        1.95679        1.95931
Peruvian sol                     0.199193       0.199466       0.200254
Philippine peso                 0.0135449      0.0135326      0.0136115
Polish zloty                     0.187589       0.187142       0.187043       0.187212
Qatari riyal                     0.206909       0.206699       0.206965
Russian ruble                   0.0083783      0.0083399        0.00828       0.008209
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.20084       0.200636       0.200894
Singapore dollar                 0.560379       0.560311       0.560949       0.562842
South African rand              0.0394869       0.039536      0.0395069       0.039946
Swedish krona                   0.0720538      0.0717343       0.072138
Swiss franc                      0.859957       0.859575       0.855987       0.859897
Thai baht                        0.021066      0.0211226                      0.021329
Trinidadian dollar               0.111328        0.11127       0.111215
U.A.E. dirham                     0.20487       0.205134
Uruguayan peso                  0.0188805      0.0190462       0.019137
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

