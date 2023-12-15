WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 14, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Dec-23 12-Dec-23 11-Dec-23 8-Dec-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104831 0.104845 0.104879 0.10506 Euro 0.812423 0.812878 0.810383 0.810687 Japanese yen 0.0051752 0.0051604 0.0051777 0.005224 U.K. pound 0.943358 0.945824 0.948435 0.946315 U.S. dollar 0.75315 0.752386 0.753354 0.752238 Algerian dinar 0.0056024 0.005595 0.0055966 0.005596 Australian dollar 0.49369 0.495898 0.493824 0.497831 Botswana pula 0.0550553 0.0549994 0.0551455 0.05544 Brazilian real 0.151927 0.152089 0.152396 0.153043 Brunei dollar 0.560379 0.560311 0.560949 0.562842 Canadian dollar 0.553266 0.555161 0.553605 Chilean peso 0.0008553 0.000855 0.0008679 Czech koruna 0.0331813 0.0332958 0.0332416 0.033283 Danish krone 0.10901 0.108684 0.108732 Indian rupee 0.0090311 0.0090236 0.0090344 0.009023 Israeli New Shekel 0.203005 0.202909 0.202678 0.203418 Korean won 0.0005724 0.0005707 0.000576 0.000569 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4441 2.44162 2.44476 Malaysian ringgit 0.160074 0.160612 0.160921 0.161217 Mauritian rupee 0.0170007 0.0169095 0.0170118 0.016969 Mexican peso 0.0431796 0.04331 New Zealand dollar 0.461907 0.4611 0.461354 0.46398 Norwegian krone 0.0687036 0.0690167 0.0687053 0.06913 Omani rial 1.95878 1.95679 1.95931 Peruvian sol 0.199193 0.199466 0.200254 Philippine peso 0.0135449 0.0135326 0.0136115 Polish zloty 0.187589 0.187142 0.187043 0.187212 Qatari riyal 0.206909 0.206699 0.206965 Russian ruble 0.0083783 0.0083399 0.00828 0.008209 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20084 0.200636 0.200894 Singapore dollar 0.560379 0.560311 0.560949 0.562842 South African rand 0.0394869 0.039536 0.0395069 0.039946 Swedish krona 0.0720538 0.0717343 0.072138 Swiss franc 0.859957 0.859575 0.855987 0.859897 Thai baht 0.021066 0.0211226 0.021329 Trinidadian dollar 0.111328 0.11127 0.111215 U.A.E. dirham 0.20487 0.205134 Uruguayan peso 0.0188805 0.0190462 0.019137 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023