BAFL 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.09%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
DFML 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.02%)
DGKC 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.96%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
FCCL 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
HUBC 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 123.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.1%)
PAEL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.15%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.45%)
PIOC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PPL 117.51 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.01%)
PRL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
SSGC 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
TELE 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 91.61 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.9%)
UNITY 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
BR100 6,716 Increased By 25.3 (0.38%)
BR30 24,015 Increased By 150.8 (0.63%)
KSE100 65,363 Increased By 82.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,829 Increased By 39.4 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Warner slams 72 not out against Pakistan in first Test

AFP Published December 14, 2023 Updated December 14, 2023 09:48am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PERTH: David Warner raced to an unbeaten 72 as the veteran Australian opener and partner Usman Khawaja amassed 117 without loss by lunch on day one of the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first at Perth Stadium, consigning Pakistan to the field in searing heat.

Warner padded up under pressure to score runs, with an emotional goodbye from the five-day game at the third Test in Sydney in front of his hometown fans his stated goal.

In the lead-up, former paceman Mitchell Johnson questioned whether Warner deserved a hero’s farewell given his recent poor red-ball form and involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

The 37-year-old Warner, in his 110th Test, responded in typical swashbuckling fashion, crashing 11 fours and one giant six in his 67-ball knock.

He took a confident single off his first ball in an opening over from Shaheen Shah Afridi that leaked 14 runs.

After living dangerously on a pitch offering bounce, he settled down to bring up a 37th half-century off just 41 balls with a boundary from Faheem Ashraf.

At the other end Khawaja, wearing a black armband in solidarity with the people of Gaza, was happy to play second fiddle, reaching the break on 37.

Test series against Australia starts today: Shaheen appointed vice-captain

He had a massive let-off on 25 when dropped by Abdullah Shafique, who fumbled his catch off a mis-hit pull shot.

Pakistan have never won a Test series in Australia and have failed to win a Test in the country since 1995.

They were beaten by an innings in both matches in Australia four years ago, when Warner ominously scored 154 and 335 not out.

Australia made just one change from their last Test, against England in July, with spinner Nathan Lyon fit again and back in the side.

Pacemen Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad made their debuts for Pakistan under new captain Shan Masood.

Shan Masood David Warner Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Usman Khawaja Pakistan vs Australia Perth Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

Warner slams 72 not out against Pakistan in first Test

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

Read more stories