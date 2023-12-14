BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australian cricketer Khawaja wears black armband in Gaza protest

AFP Published 14 Dec, 2023 06:17pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PERTH: Australia’s Usman Khawaja staged a muted protest against the war in Gaza on Thursday, wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan and taping up messages on his shoes.

The opening batsman had wanted to wear shoes emblazoned with the hand-written slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” during the match at Perth.

But Pakistan-born Khawaja, who is Muslim, was told that it flouted International Cricket Council rules on messages that relate to politics, religion or race.

With Cricket Australia saying it expected the players to uphold the rules, Khawaja covered over the slogans with semi-transparent tape leaving the words – in the colour of the Palestinian flag – visible only in close-up.

Cricket Australia said Khawaja was wearing the armband as a show of solidarity. His opening partner David Warner, who slammed 164, said the team backed what he was doing.

Australian cricketer Green reveals chronic kidney disease

“He’s entitled to his opinion and we fully support that,” he said. “He’s a really good mate of mine and I know this is something really close to his heart. All we can do is support Uzzie and his views on that.”

More than 18,600 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Gaza health ministry.

In a video Khawaja recently shared on Instagram, he asked: “Do people not care about innocent humans being killed?”

Khawaja has vowed to fight the ban on his footwear, calling it “a humanitarian appeal”.

He doubled down on his stance just before going in to bat in the first Test on Thursday.

“I just think that so much has happened in the past that sets a precedent,” Khawaja told Fox Cricket.

“Other guys that have religious things on their equipment, under the ICC guidelines that’s not technically allowed, but the ICC never says anything on that,” he added.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said he was “really proud” of his teammate and of other squad members who had spoken up for what they believe in.

Usman Khawaja AUSTRALIA VS PAKISTAN TEST Israel Gaza conflict Gazan health ministry Hamas Gaza

Comments

1000 characters

Australian cricketer Khawaja wears black armband in Gaza protest

Inter-bank: rupee registers third consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Israel bombs Gaza, wants to double down on aggression as rift with US grows

Islamabad court sentences Sarah Inam’s murderer to death

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $7.04bn

KSE-100 closes higher after volatile session

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC

Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi

SC hears former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

India's illegal actions to further strengthen Kashmiris' freedom struggle: PM Kakar

Read more stories