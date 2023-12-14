BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-14

Gold creeps higher on weaker US bond yields

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

BENGALURU: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, buoyed by weaker Treasury yields, but bullion was still near its lowest in over three weeks as the dollar inched higher ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and policy outlook.

Spot gold gained 0.1% at $1,981.30 per ounce, as of 1157 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,997.60. The dollar index rose 0.1%, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, but falling US 10-year Treasury yields lent some support to prices.

“Gold is repricing with what’s happening in the yields market, because investors have been extremely confident that the Federal Reserve is going to cut rates quickly in the first part of 2024, now market is a less sure about it,” Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said.

The Fed’s rate-setting policy committee will release its policy statement and interest rate decision at 1900 GMT, followed by Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference at 1930 GMT. “I expect the Fed to remain stable, if something is going to happen it will more likely happen in the second and third quarter 2024,” De Casa added.

The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% but markets are pricing in about a 43% chance of a rate cut in March and a 75% chance for the same in May, according to CME FedWatch Tool. Investors will be watching for comments from Powell that could ascertain the policy outlook.

Lower interest rates increase the appeal of holding gold. Market participants also awaited the European Central Bank and the Bank of England’s policy meetings on Thursday. Silver slipped 0.3% to $22.68 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.3% to $917.57 and palladium skidded 1.5% to $964.62.

gold price gold rates

Comments

1000 characters

Gold creeps higher on weaker US bond yields

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

Insurance industry: Shamshad for significant transformation

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Read more stories