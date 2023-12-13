EU welcomes COP 28 climate agreement, von der Leyen says

BRUSSELS: The agreement reached on the COP 28 climate summit could speed up the transition to a cleaner and healthier economy and keep the world on track to meet the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

“It is good news for the whole world that we now have a multilateral agreement to accelerate emission reductions towards net zero by 2050, with urgent action in this critical decade,” von der Leyen said in a statement.

“The world has committed to tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030. This gives powerful momentum to the transition away from fossil fuels.”