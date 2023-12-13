BAFL 51.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
BIPL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.04%)
DGKC 79.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.06%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.9%)
GGL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.93%)
HBL 122.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.07%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.91%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.19%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.14%)
OGDC 122.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.96%)
PAEL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.28%)
PIBTL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.1%)
PIOC 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.65%)
PPL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
PRL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.71%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.21%)
SSGC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.52%)
TELE 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.49%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.84%)
TRG 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-6.88%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.76%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,690 Decreased By -127.8 (-1.87%)
BR30 23,910 Decreased By -296.2 (-1.22%)
KSE100 65,141 Decreased By -1285.8 (-1.94%)
KSE30 21,740 Decreased By -414.8 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC suspends verdict against military trials of civilians by 5-1 majority

  • A 5-member bench had earlier declared military trials of civilians who were arrested following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest in May null and void.
BR Web Desk Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 02:20pm

A six-member bench in the Supreme Court (SC) suspended on Wednesday the verdict of nullifying military trials of civilians accused in May 9 riots by a 5-1 majority.

The appellants against the verdict included the interim federal government, provincial governments of Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the defense ministry.

The case is related to the military trials of the civilians accused in May 9 riots after the arrest of former prime minister Imran khan in which the protesters damaged several military and state installations, including the Corps Commander’s residence (Jinnah House) in Lahore and the gates of the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Traffic disrupted as PTI protests in major cities after Imran’s arrest

Last month, SC declared the military trials of the civilians who were arrested null and void.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan had led the bench that included Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik.

Presenting his arguments, then Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman had said he would explain to the bench why a constitutional amendment was necessary to form military courts in 2015 to try the terrorists.

He was of the view if the accused had a “direct link” to the armed forces, then a constitutional amendment was not required. Awan further had said that the suspects would be tried under Section 2(1)(d)(ii) of the Official Secrets Act.

Supreme Court SC judges May 9 protests military courts May 9 incidents military trials

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Dec 13, 2023 01:22pm
.....and social media reports that the " bench has been fixed " to give the desired verdict. The fact that the law and Constipation says otherwise may matter not.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

SC suspends verdict against military trials of civilians by 5-1 majority

Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood indicted again in cypher case

IMF review: MoF takes step towards ensuring desired outcome

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply worries ahead of Fed meeting

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Read more stories