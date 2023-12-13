BAFL 51.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
BIPL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.29%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.83%)
DGKC 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-4%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.82%)
FFL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.43%)
GGL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.5%)
HBL 122.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.84%)
HUBC 122.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.33%)
HUMNL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.96%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 41.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.44%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.2%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.57%)
PIOC 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.56%)
PPL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.65%)
PRL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.21%)
SSGC 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.01%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.87%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.25%)
TRG 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-5.6%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-7.23%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.26%)
BR100 6,709 Decreased By -109 (-1.6%)
BR30 24,038 Decreased By -168.7 (-0.7%)
KSE100 65,347 Decreased By -1080 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,819 Decreased By -335.4 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls over 1% on slowing exports, weak soyoil

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 12:06pm

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped more than 1% on Wednesday due to slowing exports and concerns about biodiesel demand following a slump in crude oil prices, and tracking weakness seen in rival soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 38 ringgit, or 1.02%, to 3,697 ringgit ($785.93) by the midday break.

“The market is stressed about the drop in export demand, making traders kind of ignore the production slump,” said a New-Delhi-based edible oil trader.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-10 fell 4.1% to 7.4% from the Nov. 1-10 period, cargo surveyors said.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of November fell for the first time in seven months as production slumped more than exports, data from industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday.

The recent drop in soyoil prices has reduced its premium over palm oil, making it increasingly competitive against palm oil, the trader said. Soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were trading down 0.26% after losing 1.4% in the previous session.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

A sharp drop in crude oil prices over the past month has raised concerns that the demand for palm oil from the biodiesel industry might decrease, said a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer.

Malaysian palm oil futures up

Cheaper crude oil makes palm oil a less attractive feedstock for biofuels.

Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday, after falling by more than 3% to six-month lows in the previous session on oversupply and demand concerns.

Palm oil may break support of 3,682 ringgit per metric ton, and fall to the Dec. 7 low of 3,641 ringgit, Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao said.

palm oil rates

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls over 1% on slowing exports, weak soyoil

SC suspends verdict against military trials of civilians by 5-1 majority

Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood indicted again in cypher case

IMF review: MoF takes step towards ensuring desired outcome

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply worries ahead of Fed meeting

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Read more stories