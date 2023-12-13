BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
Cotton market: Spot rate inert amid slow trading activity

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

LAHORE: The trading in the local market on Tuesday remained dull and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton analyst, Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 per maund to Rs 17, 500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 6,000 to 8,000 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 16,500 per maund to Rs 17,000 per maund and Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

As per the domestic transactions mentioned by the daily market report, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund and 1000 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

