Rally held on Int’l Human Rights Day in Hyderabad

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

HYDERABAD: In connection of International Human rights day a rally was carried out by District Administration Hyderabad in supervision of ADC Hyderabad Mahwish Bashir Buriro from Shehbaz Building to post master general Hyderabad.

While talking to the media she said that “we strive to ensure equality among the masses. The availability of human rights in written constitution of Pakistan is the evidence that our society respect the International humanitarian law”. She said that we are against the violation of human rights and wherever the human rights are being violated in world we play our role as responsible state.

On the occasion, AC Rural Hyderabad, Ahsan Morai, stated that December 10th is observed as International Human Rights Day worldwide. This is because the UNO (United Nations Organization) passed the International Human Rights Declaration to safeguard the rights of individuals regardless of their religion, color, race, or creed."

Participants from the civil society, media and other lined departments raised banners and pan flex in their hands.

