Pak Embassy hosts Science Diplomacy Networking Event in Brussels

Press Release Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

BRUSSELS: The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels hosted a Science Diplomacy Networking Event, featuring distinguished representatives from the scientific and diplomatic communities in the EU. The event provided an opportunity to engage in fruitful discussions, exploring avenues for collaborative initiatives that transcend borders. The event showcased Pakistan's commitment to leveraging scientific cooperation as a catalyst for diplomatic relations.

Ambassador Amna Baloch emphasized the vital role of science diplomacy in today’s interconnected world. She also highlighted that Pakistan had a very sizeable science diplomacy interface with the presence of international and inter-governmental scientific organizations including COMSTECH (Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC), COMSATS (The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South) and ECO-Science Foundation. It was the need of the hour to use science diplomacy platforms to further the impact of ongoing activities and engage in capacity building of budding scientists.

She also noted that technological progress and society driven innovation were extremely vital as the world increasingly faced global challenges of food security and climate change.

The session also included a presentation on the science diplomacy landscape in Pakistan included initiatives taken by key innovation stakeholders in promoting science, technology and innovation (STI) practices in Pakistan.

The event provided a novel opportunity to inform European audiences about collaborative opportunities in Pakistan's science diplomacy ecosystem and potential pathways for creating synergies.

