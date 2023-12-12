BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
BIPL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.09%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
DFML 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
DGKC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.51%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.57%)
FCCL 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
HBL 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
MLCF 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 74.10 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.48%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TELE 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
TPLP 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks nudge lower after mixed inflation data

AFP Published 12 Dec, 2023 08:03pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dipped early Tuesday as markets weighed the implications of a mixed US inflation report for an upcoming Federal Reserve decision.

The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent from a year ago, said the Department of Labor, down from a 3.2 percent rate in October and closer to the Fed’s long-term target of two percent.

But core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy components, held steady at 4.0 percent, a so-called “sticky” figure that could delay Fed interest rate cuts.

US stocks near flat at start of big economic news week

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1 percent at 36,394.05.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent to 4,614.93, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.1 percent at 14,416.52.

The Fed is set to announce its final monetary policy decision of the year on Wednesday.

The report “should give the Fed some pause about cutting rates anytime soon,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“And it may very well keep the Fed vocalizing the idea that it could possibly raise rates again if progress in fighting inflation stalls.”

Among individual companies, Hasbro fell 0.5 percent after the toymaker announced it was cutting nearly 1,000 more jobs after a first round of cost-cutting fell short of goals.

Oracle plunged 10.4 percent after the software giant reported revenues that missed analyst expectations.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks nudge lower after mixed inflation data

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

KSE-100 ekes out 414-point gain ahead of MPC announcement

Inter-bank: rupee rebounds against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

UN labels Gaza ‘hell on earth’ as Israel bombs more areas

U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan storm into semi-final after beating Afghanistan by 83 runs

SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Read more stories