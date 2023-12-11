BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks near flat at start of big economic news week

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2023 08:20pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks treaded water early Monday ahead of a trove of major economic data releases and central bank meetings.

This week’s jammed schedule includes the November reading for the consumer price index and retail sales, as well as the Federal Reserve’s last monetary policy decision of 2023.

“The market has done so well,” said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial. “So it would be helpful for the market to rest, to consolidate, ease a bit before it gains a momentum with the so called ‘Santa Claus Rally’.”

Wall Street Week Ahead: Year-end rally in US stocks faces twin tests as Fed, inflation data loom

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 36,248.61.

The broad-based S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent to 4,601.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was unchanged at 14,363.95.

Among individual companies, Macy’s surged more than 15 percent after an investment consortium offered to buy the department store chain for $5.8 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Occidental Petroleum climbed 0.8 percent after announcing a deal buy rival American energy producer CrownRock, a private company, for $12 billion.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks near flat at start of big economic news week

SBP seen as holding key policy rate as monetary policy committee meets Tuesday

Inter-bank: rupee settles lower against US dollar

KSE-100 retreats 211 points but stays above 66,000

Market cap: Pakistan’s energy giant Mari Petroleum joins billion-dollar club

Lifetime disqualification verdict, Elections Act amendment cannot co-exist: CJP

Fighting intensifies across Gaza, raising alarm over potential exodus into Egypt

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at $137mn in November

Mari Petroleum successfully drills development well in Sindh

IIOJK special status: Pakistan rejects Indian SC verdict on Article 370

Read more stories