Dec 12, 2023
World

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank’s Jenin: Palestinian health ministry

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 12:01pm

RAMALLAH: Four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in a drone strike during an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry and the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.

One other person was injured in the attack on Al-Sibat neighborhood in the city of Jenin, WAFA reported.

Jenin hospital director told the agency the Palestinians were directly targeted.

Israeli forces kill 6 Palestinians in West Bank raid: ministry

Israeli forces are encircling three hospitals in the area, WAFA added.

Prior to this attack, the health ministry reported that 275 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the October.

MENA occupied West Bank Jenin Palestinian Health Ministry

