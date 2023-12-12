BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
BIPL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.09%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
DFML 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
DGKC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.51%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.57%)
FCCL 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
HBL 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
MLCF 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 74.10 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.48%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TELE 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
TPLP 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka awards $1.7 bn solar project to Australian firm

AFP Published December 12, 2023 Updated December 12, 2023 03:22pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s government announced Tuesday it had tapped an Australian company to build the island nation’s largest solar energy plant at an expected price tag of $1.7 billion.

An unprecedented economic crisis last year saw Sri Lanka hit with blackouts of up to 13 hours each day as power generators ran out of funds to pay for fossil fuel imports.

The government has since fast-tracked a number of renewable energy proposals to diversify the island’s grid.

Energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the government had approved plans to buy electricity from a proposed 700-megawatt plant to be built by Australia’s United Solar Energy.

Solar panel, allied equipment manufacturing: Govt decides to identify, plug policy gaps

The facility in northern Kilinochchi district will be financed by $1.7 billion in foreign direct investment, he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The plant would be Sri Lanka’s largest renewable energy scheme so far.

Colombo approved in February a $442 million investment by India’s scandal-hit Adani Group to build a 350-megawatt wind power plant, also in the island’s north.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis saw widespread shortages of food, fuel and medicines last year when the country ran out of foreign exchange to pay for imports.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office after public protests against the crisis prompted the ouster of his predecessor, has committed Sri Lanka to an International Monetary Fund rescue plan to restore the nation’s finances.

australia Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera Sri Lanka cabinet Australia's United Solar

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka awards $1.7 bn solar project to Australian firm

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 climbs nearly 500 points

Inter-bank: rupee rebounds against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

‘No safe place’: Israel bombs Gaza, says Hamas near ‘dissolution’

OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Read more stories