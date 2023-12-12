BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 11, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 12 Dec, 2023 08:10am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • JI to table no-trust motion against Karachi mayor Murtaza Wahab

Read here for details.

  • Justice Ijazul Ahsan objects to benches hearing military trial, Justice Naqvi appeals

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal ‘could’ be PPP candidate for premiership: Zardari

Read here for details.

  • Passenger car sales in Pakistan plunge 68% YoY in November

Read here for details.

  • Lifetime disqualification verdict, Elections Act amendment cannot co-exist: CJP

Read here for details.

  • Zulfikar Bhutto’s death sentence: Bilawal moves SC for live streaming proceedings

Read here for details.

  • IIOJK special status: Pakistan rejects Indian SC verdict on Article 370

Read here for details.

  • Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at $137mn in November

Read here for details.

  • ADB approves $155.5mn funding to boost female access to finance in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Non-filers of tax returns: FBR to identify bureaucrats, bankers, others

Read here for details.

