JI to table no-trust motion against Karachi mayor Murtaza Wahab

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman announced on Monday that his party would soon table a no-confidence motion against city mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Aaj News reported.

“We are working to move a no-confidence motion. Till then, we want everything to be done according to rules,” he said while addressing the media after the council’s session.

“We demanded that the budget be presented before the council. We told them [PPP] that their refusal to present the budget before the council is disturbing the atmosphere,” he added.

JI sets conditions for cooperation with mayor

He alleged that the PPP without bothering to count votes, rejected the resolutions presented by the opposition. “It is an unconstitutional and undemocratic attitude.”

Opposing the resolution to allow K-Electric to collect Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) charges from the citizens through their monthly power bills, Rehman alleged that Mayor Murtaza Wahab was extending favour to the utility company.

Rehman accused the PPP of rigging, saying that Wahab became Mayor by changing laws and regulations.