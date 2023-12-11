BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lifetime disqualification verdict, Elections Act amendment cannot co-exist: CJP

  • CJP Isa says the case should be heard by a larger bench because it involves constitutional issues
BR Web Desk Published December 11, 2023 Updated December 11, 2023 06:24pm

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa said Monday that the Supreme Court's lifetime disqualification decision and the Election Act's amendments limiting disqualification to five years cannot exist simultaneously, Aaj News reported.

The issue of the duration of the ban was raised on Monday when an SC bench heard the appeal of former MPA Meer Badshah Khan Qaisrani against his disqualification.

The bench issued notices to the attorney general and provincial advocate generals in the case.

The case has been delayed until January by the bench. Although, it categorically stated that the issue could not be used to postpone the elections.

The judges' committee has now been tasked with scheduling a hearing for the case.

The CJP noted during the hearing that the court was hearing two different perspectives on lifetime disqualification.

He also questioned how lying could get someone a lifelong sentence while treason could get five years.

Judge Athar Minallah stated that there would be elections on February 8 and that anyone attempting to confuse the situation would be in contempt of court.

The petitioner was informed by the chief justice that the case should be heard by a larger bench because it involved constitutional issues.

Additionally, he assured the petitioner that the petition would help to resolve the issue's misunderstanding.

Comments

1000 characters

Lifetime disqualification verdict, Elections Act amendment cannot co-exist: CJP

SBP seen as holding key policy rate as monetary policy committee meets Tuesday

Inter-bank: rupee settles lower against US dollar

KSE-100 retreats 211 points but stays above 66,000

Market cap: Pakistan’s energy giant Mari Petroleum joins billion-dollar club

Fighting intensifies across Gaza, raising alarm over potential exodus into Egypt

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at $137mn in November

Mari Petroleum successfully drills development well in Sindh

IIOJK special status: Pakistan rejects Indian SC verdict on Article 370

Read more stories