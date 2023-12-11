Lifetime disqualification verdict, Elections Act amendment cannot co-exist: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa said Monday that the Supreme Court's lifetime disqualification decision and the Election Act's amendments limiting disqualification to five years cannot exist simultaneously, Aaj News reported.

The issue of the duration of the ban was raised on Monday when an SC bench heard the appeal of former MPA Meer Badshah Khan Qaisrani against his disqualification.

The bench issued notices to the attorney general and provincial advocate generals in the case.

The case has been delayed until January by the bench. Although, it categorically stated that the issue could not be used to postpone the elections.

The judges' committee has now been tasked with scheduling a hearing for the case.

The CJP noted during the hearing that the court was hearing two different perspectives on lifetime disqualification.

He also questioned how lying could get someone a lifelong sentence while treason could get five years.

Judge Athar Minallah stated that there would be elections on February 8 and that anyone attempting to confuse the situation would be in contempt of court.

The petitioner was informed by the chief justice that the case should be heard by a larger bench because it involved constitutional issues.

Additionally, he assured the petitioner that the petition would help to resolve the issue's misunderstanding.