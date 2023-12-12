BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-12

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

KARACHI: The first primary market auction for the Government of Pakistan one-year Ijarah Sukuk at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has resulted in a resounding success.

This is for the first time in Pakistan’s history that an auction for a Government Debt Security (GDS) took place through the state-of- the-art, fully automated and efficient system of the Exchange with settlement and custodial services being provided by the other members of the capital market ecosystem, namely the NCCPL and CDC. It is a remarkable addition to the product suite offered by PSX.

The auction which took place on December 8, 2023, via the Exchange, heralds a new beginning for raising the GDS. Against the target of the Rs 30 billion Sukuk, bids accepted amounted to Rs 36.068 billion whereas the total bids received amounted to Rs 481.307 billion.

Sukuk receives Rs479bn participation against Rs30bn target

As many as 172 investors participated in the bidding process with 132 being the successful number of bidders, resulting in a diversified investor base for the GoP. The subscription amount totalled Rs 30.191 billion with a cut-off rental rate being 19.5199 percent and a price of Rs 83.7055.

Speaking about the primary market auction of the first Ijarah Sukuk through the capital market, the (Caretaker) Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, stated, “We are truly proud of this remarkable achievement which was in the back burner for a long time.

We have now succeeded in implementing the Government Debt Securities issue through the Stock Exchange with the first primary market auction of this GoP Ijarah Sukuk held on December 8, 2023. This will substantially benefit the GoP by diversifying the investor base, as well as providing new investment opportunities to investors.

My compliments to SECP and congratulations to PSX, NCCPL and CDC for this monumental development.” The Chairman SECP, Akif Saeed, added that government securities are an important tool for the development of the capital market and that the launch of GDS at PSX is just the beginning.

He urged PSX, brokers, insurance companies, and asset managers to concentrate their efforts on marketing in order to attract new investors to the capital market.

Speaking about the successful primary auction of the first GoP Ijara Sukuk, Farrukh H. Khan, MD and CEO PSX, stated, “We at PSX are very proud of this landmark achievement whereby the first primary market auction of the GoP Ijara Sukuk took place through the state of the art mechanism available at the Exchange.

The numbers have unveiled the tremendously successful primary market auction which has resulted in generating interest from a large number of investors totaling 172. The government realised a competitive cut off rental rate of 19.5199 percent and the Sukuk was oversubscribed by 16 times.

This defines a watershed moment for the capital markets and indeed for Pakistan’s economy. I extend my congratulations to the market participants including NCCPL and CDC. On behalf of PSX, I thank the Ministry of Finance, particularly the Debt Management Office, for enabling this possibility.

I also thank the SECP who provided appropriate guidance and support to execute this primary market auction of the first phase of the one year GoP Ijarah Sukuk.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CDC sukuk PSX NCCPL government of pakistan Ijarah Sukuk Government Debt Security

Comments

1000 characters

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

RDA inflows hit record high of $7.035bn

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Zardari claims IK had registered Afghans as voters

Proceedings of ZAB reference: Bilawal moves SC for live broadcast

Read more stories