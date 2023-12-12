‘Absence’of a level playing field: PTI assails ECP, caretakers for double standards

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday lambasted Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the caretaker governments for their double standards in providing a level playing field to all political parties contesting the upcoming general elections.

The committee which met here discussed the electoral and political strategy of the party pertaining to the forthcoming general elections in light of the vision of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

It demanded the ECP to issue the party’s election symbol “bat” without any delay as the party has already held intra-party elections, but the electoral watchdog is yet to issue the polls certificate despite passage of so many days.

The committee lauded the decision by Peshawar High Court (PHC) on the PTI’s appeal contesting the order of the electoral watchdog regarding the recently held intra-party elections.

They made it clear that the electoral symbol of “bat” was the political identity of millions of voters and the emblem of the strength of the federation of Pakistan.

The participants of the meeting stated that the inordinate delay in issuing the “bat” symbol to PTI was a matter of grave concern and the biggest hurdle in conducting free, fair, and transparent elections.

It vowed that the PTI would resist any biased, irresponsible, and unacceptable efforts to damage the reputation of democracy by usurping the symbol of “bat” through technical and non-technical means.

The participants of the meeting agreed to carry forward the party election campaign in a befitting manner to prepare the masses for the polls while remaining completely peaceful and within the purview of the of the law and constitution despite the worst state oppression and fascism.

The participants recalled that PTI had an unparalleled history of peaceful and disciplined political struggle.

The forum underlined the need that PTI was well aware of the ongoing efforts to postpone the elections, urging the party’s workers to prepare themselves for the upcoming elections while keeping a close eye on these attempts.

The committee made it clear that the nation would foil all overt and covert polls sabotaging bids by spoilers and miscreants and the party would not allow any such attempt to succeed come what may.

It emphasized that the party would proceed with complete unity and would execute a comprehensive programme to steer the country out of the prevalent economic and political crisis and would ensure the supremacy of the constitution after regaining power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023