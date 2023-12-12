PARTLY FACETIOUS: Democracy is not about values, human rights and all that?

“So what’s the difference between democracy and autocracy?” “Autocracy as in?” “Well, the entire gamut – dictatorships in all forms – kingship, communism, military….”

“OK, so the difference is stark – democracy is about accountability and transparency autocracy is not about accountability or transparency but about perpetuation of the rule of the autocrat.”

“Stop right there. So democracy is not about values, human rights and all that? Why are you laughing?”

“Democracy is all about good and autocracy is all about bad. But by definition only, now, when you talk of ground realities….”

“I suppose the ground in question being Gaza!”

“And the West Bank and the Arabs who are resident in Israel but have been barred from leaving their homes for the past two months while the Israeli settlers are celebrating….”

“Explain.”

“Well it’s like the Case Of The Two Samdhis - Samdhi 2 has destroyed the economy through implementing flawed policies four times he was selected by Samdhi 1 to run the economy – and wait the general public are aware of this and while Samdhi 1 has a diehard support base yet the tag-along Samdhi will cost him hundreds of thousands of votes as Samdhi 1 has not been seen in public without Samdhi 2 since his return to the country on 21 October…”

“Indeed, this is called not considering ground realities and how this non-consideration may cost Samdhi 1 a simple majority in the forthcoming elections.”

“Ah, but the power is behind Samdhi 1 so what need he of the general public?”

”Indeed, but that power is like cash - fungible.”

“How does this example relate to the Middle East?”

“Vetoing the resolution against Israel in spite of world condemnation and protests by their own people against this policy means Israel is Samdhi 2. And the US is Samdhi 1, and you know what is sickening is that over the weekend, Biden sent out a message through US embassies to the media claiming that the US adherence to principles of democracy…”

“Right, so whatever China is accused of doing to Uighur Muslims or Russia against Ukraine neither of these two countries can be charged with systematic genocide and….”

“Well, Biden has a son who is facing many legal cases, and perhaps he is distracted and…”

“I disagree – the only time Biden is lucid during his interaction with the public is when he talks about Israel’s right to self-defense and the man forgets that self-defense entails fighting on one’s own territory instead of…”

“Gaza even pre-7 October was known as an open air prison because whatever came and went into the strip was controlled by Israel.”

“Hey, democracy is the best revenge, so perhaps…”

“And if Hamas wins the elections again?”

“Go the way of the why did you kick me out mujhe kyaon nikala narrative then.”

”Don’t be facetious.”

