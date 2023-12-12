KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 219,946 tonnes of cargo comprising 94,808 tonnes of import cargo and 125,138 tonnes of export cargo during last 48hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 94,808comprised of 66,733 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,947 tonnes of DAP &11,128 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of125,138 comprised of 82,651 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,60 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,12,778 tonnes of Cement,19,738 tonnes of Clinkers,7,911 tonnes of Rice&2,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6439 containers comprising of 25773 containers import and 366 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 540 of 20’s and 823 of 40’s loaded while 105 of 20’s and 141 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1151 of 20’s and 847 of 40’s loaded containers while 61 of 20’s and 480 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 11 ships namely MT Mardan, KMTC Delhi, Apl Salalah, Xin Yi Hai 16, SG Pegasus, X-Press Salween, CmaCgm Attila, Arman 10, Nordic Copenhagen, CmaCgm Titus & Sea Ambition berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, X-Press Carina, Avigator, Wan Hai 721, Hodaka Galaxy 721, Meghna Princess Kmtc Delhi & Apl Salalah sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIME

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Armonia GR’ left the Port on today morning and another ship Egret Bulker is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 54,456 tonnes, comprising 30,940 tonnes imports cargo and 23,516 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,087 Containers (164 TEUs Imports and 923 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, New Asoura and DSI Drammen & another ship, Kyparissia schedule to load/offload Cement, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, 11th December, while another containers ship ‘MSC Jemima’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on 12th December, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023