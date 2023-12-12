PFA discards 900kg of fungus-infested candied fruit

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday shutdown a candied fruit (murabba) factory over multiple violations of the PFA Act besides discarding 900kg of fungus-infested murabba.

PFA Director General Asim Javed said that a team raided a production unit in China Scheme Haider Town and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed producing inferior quality candied fruit with rotten vegetables and fruits. Moreover, loose colours and hazardous chemicals were being used for preparing murabba, he said.

He further said that fungus-infested candied fruits were preserved in non-food grade drums while the use of non-food drums is strictly prohibited. Apart from that, the team witnessed an unhygienic working environment, dirty floor, open sewerage, an abundance of insects and mosquitoes in the processing area, he added.

Javed said the substandard and adulterated pickle was to be supplied to different hotels and local shops after packing, however, the PFA ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action.

Moreover, he said the provincial food regulatory body is utilizing all available resources to root out the adulteration mafia from Punjab.

