JI sets conditions for cooperation with mayor

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday laid down its conditions including presentation of the fiscal budget and finance expansion to the union committees for a cooperation in the city council with the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

“The JI will cooperate for a smooth running of the city council affairs if the PPP presents budget in the city council and expand finances for union committees,” JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

Despite reservations on the mayor, the JI is ready to cooperate in the council for the sake of city’s development if our just conditions are accepted, he said.

Unfortunately the PPP has been using nefarious tactics to bypass the council apparently in order to plunder the taxpayers money, he alleged.

He said that an increase in the budget for union committees is crucial for the development of the megacity. “Even the PPP’s UC chairmen will support the resolution for an increase in the committees’ budget,” he added.

