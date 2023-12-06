BAFL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
Sri Lanka expects second tranche of IMF programme on Dec. 12

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023

Sri Lanka expects the second tranche of its IMF programme on Dec. 12, cabinet spokesperson and transport minister Bandula Gunawardane told reporters at a weekly cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

The IMF Executive Board will consider the first review of the island’s $2.9 billion bailout on Dec. 12 after which a second tranche of about $334 million can be released.

Sri Lanka inflation doubles ahead of debt deal

The island nation also expects to wrap up technical level discussion of a trade and services deal with India by March 2024, Gunawardane said.

