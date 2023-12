‘Elections on Feb 8’: Federal, provincial info ministers to formulate strategy: Solangi

KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi categorically said on Thursday that general elections would be held on February 8, 2024 and no one should have any doubts in that regard.

Addressing a press conference along with Provincial Information Minister Ahmed Shah here, Solangi said the caretaker regime was fully committed to ensuring free and fair elections on the date given by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Solangi reaffirmed the commitment of the government that all the financial, administrative and security needs of ECP would be met.

He said the federal government was making all-out efforts to ensure that there is no lack of communication between the federal and provincial governments.

The minister said the federal and provincial information ministers would formulate a joint strategy regarding upcoming elections. He said it was prerogative of the people of Pakistan to decide who would rule the country.

The preamble of the Constitution of Pakistan clearly stated that the country would be run by its elected representatives, he said.

Murtaza Solangi said “Making major decisions is the job of the elected parliament and elected government.”

The minister said it was the effort of the present government that the situation should not deteriorate in the run up to the general elections.

“We will hand over the country in a better condition to the elected government,” he added.

Conducting free and transparent elections was the responsibility of ECP and the caretaker set up was providing all possible support and facilitation to ECP in that regard, he remarked.

Replying to a question, the minister said Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar had visited Karachi several times in a short period of two months.

Solangi said even today, the Prime Minister would visit Karachi to attend a function at the Stock Exchange.

The minister said the caretaker prime minister had a good record of visiting provinces and different cities.

“You have never seen such a friendly prime minister,” he opined.

To another question, Solangi said there had been security concerns in the run-up to elections in the past.

He said former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was martyred during the election campaign in 2008 and there were also security challenges in the 2013 elections.

He said so far such situation has not arisen in the country which the national security agencies could not control.

