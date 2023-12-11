BAFL 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.62%)
BIPL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.36%)
DFML 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.69%)
DGKC 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.98%)
FABL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.32%)
FFL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
HBL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-4.36%)
HUBC 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
OGDC 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.33%)
PAEL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.81%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
PIOC 116.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.25%)
PPL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.74%)
PRL 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.5%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.09%)
SNGP 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
SSGC 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.46%)
TELE 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.79 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.32%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,764 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 23,945 Decreased By -299.9 (-1.24%)
KSE100 65,850 Decreased By -373.9 (-0.56%)
KSE30 21,989 Decreased By -134.1 (-0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian, Iranian oil sellers boost prices as Venezuelan crude rallies

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 01:54pm

SINGAPORE: Sellers of sanctioned oil from Russia and Iran are hiking offer prices to China after Venezuelan crude rallied following the suspension of US sanctions on the South American producer, trade sources said.

Washington’s six-month waiver of sanctions on Venezuela has intensified competition for the OPEC producer’s heavy oil, lifting prices and reducing supply to top buyer China.

That has forced some Chinese independent refiners, known as teapots, to seek the next-cheapest oil, which comes from Russia and Iran, with demand expected to rebound in early 2024 when Beijing issues new annual import quotas.

This could help boost oil revenues for Moscow and Tehran and lessen the impact of sanctions imposed by Western countries to curb funding for Iran’s nuclear programme and the Ukraine war.

“Iran and Russia have seized a good timing to hike prices, which will undoubtedly help them to increase their revenue,” a China-based trader said.

India’s Russian oil purchases could rise as global oil prices ease

In two months, discounts for Venezuelan crude delivered to China have narrowed to $11 per barrel from $20 below benchmark ICE Brent, slowing demand from teapots, while Indian refiners and international trading houses such as Vitol, Gunvor and Trafigura have resumed purchases with the lifting of sanctions.

So far, only one deal for Venezuelan crude to China in January has been spotted, two Chinese market sources said, at a discount of $11 a barrel against ICE Brent on a delivered basis.

That compares with discounts as deep as $14 a month earlier and around $20 when the US sanctions were in place.

Stepping up for Iran, Russia crudes

Venezuela ships mostly heavy sour grades to China, including Merey and Boscan.

These were on average more than $7 a barrel cheaper than medium-sour Iranian Light crude and more than $10 lower than light-sweet Russian ESPO crude over the past year, according to traders.

“People chose Venezuelan crude mainly for its low prices,” said another China-based trader. “Very few refiners are willing to pay such high prices for such low quality crude.”

The price surge for Venezuelan oils has deterred Chinese buyers struggling with thin margins and limited crude import quotas, pushing them towards the Russian and Iranian grades.

ESPO Blend oil cargoes loading in January traded at parity to a premium of 10-30 cents per barrel to ICE Brent at Chinese ports on a delivered basis, according to the traders, rebounding from small discounts for December-loading cargoes.

“Chinese demand is back. They actively ask for ESPO, and Urals is also considered,” said one Russian oil seller.

High freight costs on trans-Pacific routes also improved demand for ESPO, which is exported from the Far East Russia port of Kozmino, a short distance from China, the seller said.

The bullish sentiment also buoyed demand and prices for Iranian oil, traders said. Iranian oil discounts narrowed sharply to $6 a barrel against ICE Brent, from $13 a barrel two months ago, they said.

Russian rouble Russian oil Iran oil Venezuelan crude Russian ESPO crude

Comments

1000 characters

Russian, Iranian oil sellers boost prices as Venezuelan crude rallies

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Banks in the red as KSE-100 loses some steam

Open-market: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

MARI successfully drills development well in Sindh

India’s top court upholds end of special status for IIOJK

Israel presses ahead with aggression in southern Gaza

Oil extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases

‘Country is not getting new inflows from abroad’

Importer booked for evasion of Rs30m duty

Unbudgeted projects: Reappropriation of funds banned

Read more stories