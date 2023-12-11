China produced record corn crop in 2023 at 288.84mn tons

BEIJING: China produced a record corn crop of 288.84 million metric tons in 2023, up 4% from a year ago even after summer typhoons damaged crops in some northern provinces, according to the statistics department on Monday.

Corn output in the world’s second-largest grower rose from 277.2 million tons in 2022.

Rice output in 2023 stood at 206.6 million tons, and bean output, including mostly soybeans, was at 23.84 million tons, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

China increased grains planting this year to improve its food security and self-sufficiency.

The area planted with grains this year increased by 636,000 hectares, or 0.5%, from the year before to 119 million hectares (294 million acres), the statistics department said.