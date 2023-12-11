BAFL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.41%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December and December 10, 2023
Published December 11, 2023 Updated December 11, 2023 08:51am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Cleanliness drive started in Lahore to ‘combat smog’: Naqvi

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal says ‘was told’ KP CM has already been decided

Read here for details.

  • Army chief leaves for US on first official visit: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • $100 billion export vision: Pakistan eyes to reduce trade deficit with China

Read here for details.

  • Nawaz stresses on improving relations with India, other neigbours

Read here for details.

  • Unbudgeted projects: Reappropriation of funds banned

Read here for details.

