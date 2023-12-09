BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Nawaz stresses on improving relations with India, other neigbours

  • Says Pakistan needs to strengthen affairs further with Iran and China
BR Web Desk Published December 9, 2023 Updated December 9, 2023 04:38pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that Pakistan needs to improve relationships with Pakistan’s neighbours.

“How can you achieve a global status when your neighbours are upset with you, or you are with them?" he said while addressing the party’s parliamentary board meeting in Lahore.

The former PM said that the country has to fix its affairs with India and Afghanistan as well, adding that it also needs to "strengthen affairs further with Iran and China”.

Nawaz recalled that during PML-N's tenures, Indian PMs Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi visited Pakistan in 1999 and 2015.

Nawaz asks party to brace itself for upcoming polls

Meanwhile, the former PM said that his party’s top aim of coming into politics should be to solve several issues facing the country, including poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, and underdevelopment.

He also lambasted Imran Khan's governance, saying, “I do not understand how a country’s governance is handed over to an inept person."

Speaking about the electricity issues, Nawaz said that previously there was “only the issue of load-shedding but now Imran Khan’s government has also created the problem of power prices for us”.

The nation needs to realise that economic destruction started in 2019 and by 2022, everything in the country had collapsed, the PML-N supremo said.

"If Shehbaz Sharif had not taken over, the country would have defaulted."

Nawaz returned to Pakistan in October after four years. While chairing a party meeting, the former PM directed the party leaders to prepare for general elections scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024.

During the meeting, he showed determination to make Pakistan the ‘Asian Tiger’.

He said they will start the journey to development from where it was left off. He also chaired a meeting regarding the issuance of party tickets for the general elections.

