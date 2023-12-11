BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
DG PHA briefs businessmen about Halal Certification Centre

Press Release Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

FAISALABAD: First state-of-the-art Halal Certification Centre is being created to facilitate people to confirm the certified Halal products through a toll-free telephone number, said Akhtar Ahmad Bhugio, Director General Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA).

Addressing an awareness session in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that a “Halal app” is also being introduced along with a QR Code to scan and get its full details on a single click. He dispelled the general notion that PHA is only restricted to edible products.

He clarified that in a broader perspective, it covers many sectors including textile, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, banking, tourism, media and fashion etc.

He urged upon the business community to replenish their knowledge about the $4.2 trillion global market of Halal products which is growing at a much faster pace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

