DG PHA briefs businessmen about Halal Certification Centre

FAISALABAD: First state-of-the-art Halal Certification Centre is being created to facilitate people to confirm the certified Halal products through a toll-free telephone number, said Akhtar Ahmad Bhugio, Director General Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA).

Addressing an awareness session in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that a “Halal app” is also being introduced along with a QR Code to scan and get its full details on a single click. He dispelled the general notion that PHA is only restricted to edible products.

He clarified that in a broader perspective, it covers many sectors including textile, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, banking, tourism, media and fashion etc.

He urged upon the business community to replenish their knowledge about the $4.2 trillion global market of Halal products which is growing at a much faster pace.

