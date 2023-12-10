BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi bourse gains on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2023 06:55pm

Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended higher on Sunday in response to rising oil prices, although the Qatari index bucked the trend to close lower.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose more than 2% on Friday after US data supported expectations of demand growth, but both benchmarks fell for a seventh straight week, their longest streak of weekly declines in half a decade, on lingering oversupply concerns.

US job growth accelerated in November, with the Labor Department’s employment report showing non-farm payrolls increased by 199,000 jobs last month, above the 180,000 estimate of economists polled by Reuters, after rising by an unrevised 150,000 in October. The unemployment rate fell to 3.7% from the near two-year high of 3.9% in October.

UAE markets end lower on decline in financial, industrial stocks

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, with AL Rajhi Bank gaining 2.8% and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s two biggest oil exporters, on Thursday called for all OPEC+ members to join an agreement on output cuts just days after a fractious meeting of the producers’ club.

Separately, the kingdom’s investment minister met with China’s commerce and industry chiefs in Beijing on Sunday and discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment and technology, the Chinese ministries said.

The Qatari benchmark lost 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.7% fall in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank .

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index retreated 2%, with Commercial International Bank declining 2.3%.

Polls opened on Sunday in Egypt’s presidential election in which Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is set to secure six more years in power.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.6% to 11,297

QATAR dropped 0.7% to 9,779

EGYPT was down 2% to 24,190

BAHRAIN was flat at 1,943

OMAN gained 0.2% to 4,602

KUWAIT added 0.2% to 7,299

Gulf stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi bourse gains on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

Gaza war having ‘catastrophic’ health impact: WHO chief

Yemen rebels threaten Israel-bound Red Sea ships

Policeman martyred, two injured in blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar

Army chief leaves for US on first official visit: ISPR

Bilawal says ‘was told’ KP CM has already been decided

North Korea condemns US veto of Gaza ceasefire call at UN

COP28 pledges so far not enough to limit warming to 1.5C: IEA

Abrar Ahmed ruled out of first Australia Test with knee injury

Cleanliness drive started in Lahore to ‘combat smog’: Naqvi

Read more stories