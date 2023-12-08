BAFL 52.51 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.96%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FCCL 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (9.53%)
GGL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 130.17 Increased By ▲ 8.83 (7.28%)
HUBC 122.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (12.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.53%)
PAEL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.54%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.52%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.81%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TELE 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.6%)
TPLP 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TRG 92.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.7%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.84%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE markets end lower on decline in financial, industrial stocks

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 06:20pm

Stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates closed in red on Friday, with industrial and financial stocks taking the biggest hit as investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting next week.

Abu Dhabi’s main index dropped 0.7%, extending losses to the third session, weighed down by a 4.4% fall in conglomerate IHC-controlled investment firm Multiply Group, while UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank shed 1.2%.

Among the losers, newly listed cryptocurrency mining hardware retailer Phoenix Group plunged 10% in its third session of trade.

Oil prices, a key contributor to the Gulf’s economy, recovered slightly after Saudi Arabia and Russia called for more OPEC+ members to join output cuts, but still set for a 4% fall this week.

Most Gulf bourses fall on weak oil, Saudi edges higher

Brent crude was up 1.7% or $1.29 to $75.34 a barrel by 1123 GMT.

The Abu Dhabi stock market could continue to see downside risks, while oil prices slide, said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com.

Dubai’s benchmark index continued its decline to the straight seventh session with a loss of 0.1%, pressured by a decline in banking and industrial sector stocks.

Blue-chip developer Emaar properties and top lender Emirates NBD Bank lost 0.9% each.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai indexes posted a weekly loss of 1.5% and 0.9%, respectively, according to LSEG data.

Other Gulf markets were closed on Friday.

========================================
 ABU DHABI     down 0.7% to 9,401 points
 DUBAI         fell 0.1% to 3,952 points
========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

UAE markets end lower on decline in financial, industrial stocks

Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza

Inter-bank: rupee sees 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

PML-N demands not power, but accountability: Nawaz Sharif

Open market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin quits PTI, politics

Imran’s statement on Afghan refugees an attempt to gain ‘sympathy of Afghan govt’: info minister

ECP issues notice to PTI regarding petitions challenging intra-party polls

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

NAB summons Bushra Bibi on December 11 in Toshakhana case

Supporting agriculture sector: SBP greenlights HBL’s Zarai Services

Read more stories