Policeman martyred, two injured in blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar

A police officer was martyred and two others sustained injuries in a blast in Khuzdar, Balochistan on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

According to details, the deceased officer, Muhammad Murad was the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD).

Initial reports suggest Murad’s vehicle was hit by a planted magnetic bomb that led to his death and injuries to two others.

At least one killed, 5 injured in Khuzdar market blast

After the incident, heavy police contingents and rescue teams reached the site and transferred the body and injured to the hospital.

A search operation was initiated by surrounding the area.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the blast in Khuzdar, expressing deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the CTD’s SHO.

He extended condolences to the family of the martyred police officer. “In this moment of sorrow, we stand alongside the bereaved family of the martyred police officer,” Bugti said, according to a post on X by the Ministry of Interior.

“Terrorists want to sabotage peace in Balochistan by targeting the security forces,” the interim interior minister said, adding that terrorists would not succeed as Pakistan’s forces were determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism.