Pakistan

At least one killed, 5 injured in Khuzdar market blast

  • Authorities are shifting the injured people to a nearby hospital
BR Web Desk Published 10 Aug, 2022 02:31pm

At least one person was killed in a blast at Khuzdar market on Wednesday while five people, including one woman, were injured, reported Aaj News.

The blast took place near Azadi Chowk and the injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital. Police and rescue officials have reached the spot and an investigation into the blast is underway. The reason for the blast was not immediately known.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly

Pakistan blast Balochistan Khuzdar Azadi Chowk

