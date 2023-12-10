BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Police force needs to improve its image: PM

Zaheer Abbasi Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Saturday said police force needs to improve its image not by changing uniform but through a change in attitude.

Addressing a gathering at 7th Annual Conference of former retired Inspector Generals of Police (AFIGP), the caretaker premier said that most important thing is how to improve imagery as image does not change with the uniform, it changes with attitude.

Kakar said that the police force is there to enforce law as no society can afford chaos. He said that the police force is custodian to protect the country from anticipated disorder, and stressed the need for institution bondage and wondered why the police force, like the military, does not have a welfare programme.

IG Punjab holds open court at Central Police Office

Kakar said that had Safwat Ghayyur been alive he would have been his leader and he would have been his soldier but regretted that he hardly see an icon like Safwat. Kakar also stated that during his small stint he has been approached by two former martyred families of DIGs rank officers. He added that one widow was asked to leave her property in which he (martyred) was residing and was entitled to be there till his retirement date.

Kakar said that he was not just pained but surprised that how a fellow colleague may be senior or junior could even dare, in terms of morality, to ask the family to leave that property. He said if that was happening to a family of martyred, then what about Shabana who got martyred in Swat and how many Shabanas would be there no one knows.

He said that he has always believed that there are two noble professions in the country who have been under invested and mistreated which are nursing and police. He said that there is a need to rebrand them by providing resources. He said that first of all there is a need to infuse confidence in them and material resource would follow that.

He said that the police force cleansed the dirt of society and they are the most noble one and protect our children. He also questioned that how can a senior rank people become partner in human trafficking with the criminal gangs so what sort of contribution it would bring to the larger image of that force. Kakar said he knows that there are people who criticises military as an institution.

He said that 90,000 people have been killed in this country and what sort of legislation was done in the last two decades. There is talk of forced disappearances, yes, has any one taken it to the political parties that this is the issue and there is need a piece of legislation either way. He said he would to his son better equipped in comparison to the nasty terrorists and he wants him to be equipped mentally to take on those challenges.

He said he was very pained the way this entire anti-terrorism campaign was handled and lack of resources is altogether a different story, first of all we are not clear. He said 1973 Constitution annunciates that no individual or group can raise violent militia. He said that clarity is very important, otherwise, we will falter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

