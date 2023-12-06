BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
IG Punjab holds open court at Central Police Office

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an open court at the Central Police Office.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued orders after listening to the problems of citizens and police officials. IG Punjab while instructing the officers said that solving the problems of the citizens is the first priority, deliberate delay will not be tolerated in any case.

IG Punjab said that the officers guilty of delay in redressal of citizens’ complaints will be removed from field posting. IG Punjab sought reports from the concerned supervisory officers on the complaints of the citizens.

In the open court, IG Punjab also heard the applications submitted by the police personnel and their families. IG Punjab said that good performance can be taken from the force only by taking care of its welfare; therefore, all applications related to Discipline, Administration and Welfare should be solved on merit as soon as possible.

He added that for the convenience of the citizens, open court is being held in the Central Police Office on a daily basis, citizens can also submit any police related complaint at 1787 Complaint Centre.

Meanwhile IGP Punjab has released more than 1.8 million rupees for the health welfare and medical expenses of 06 officials. According to the details, Rs. 05 lakh was given to the injured Constable Tariq Aziz of Lahore Police for treatment. Injured Constable Sajjad Hussain of DG Khan Police was given Rs. five lakh for treatment.

Bahawalpur’s injured head constable Rashid Aziz was also given Rs. five lakh for cancer treatment. Head Constable of Lahore Muhammad Ikram was given one lakh fifty thousand rupees for treating the skin of his wife and children. PHP Multan Head Constable Ghulam Abbas was given Rs. one lakh for plastic surgery. ASI from Multan police Muhammad Irfan Ahmed was given Rs. one lakh for the treatment of mental illness.

IG Punjab directed Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara to continue priority measures for the health welfare of Police force. IGP Punjab directed that from the welfare funds as well as income from welfare sources, more measures should be ensured for health welfare and medical treatment of police force.

