1,117 FIRs filed against improper disposal of construction material

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has filed 1,117 police cases against individuals involved in the improper disposal of construction material.

The LWMC had started the city-wide clean-up initiative in the provincial capital; its operational teams are working around the clock in three shifts to dispose of construction and demolition materials, along with addressing general waste concerns. The initiative was taken on the directives of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Commenting on the clean-up campaign here on Saturday, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said it has been started to effectively manage construction debris disposal. “The ongoing implementation of this plan targets the clearance of 470 open plots, 206 debris points and 378 identified sour points. Significant progress has already been achieved through this special cleaning operation, resulting in the clearance of 258 open plots, 92 debris points, and 329 sour points,” he added.

He disclosed that instructions have been issued to owners of under-construction buildings and plazas to responsibly dispose of debris, adding that since December 1,117 FIRs have been filed against individuals involved in the improper disposal of debris, including throwing it on roads and setting fire to garbage.

The LWMC CEO visited the key locations, such as Shadman Temporary Collection Point, Mental Hospital, Shah Jamal area, Foreign Affairs Office, Service Lane Canal Road and Metro Train Stop High Court Chowk to inspect the work. On this occasion, he instructed the relevant officials to dispose of debris in these areas properly. Additionally, operational work in Haji Camp, Baba Ground, Data Darbar and adjacent areas was closely scrutinized.

“The LWMC’s enforcement wing has been directed to intensify efforts against illegal dumping of debris on roadsides, with ongoing actions against violators under Section 188,” he said.

