Dec 09, 2023
2023-12-09

Dar seeks global collaboration for economic prosperity

INP Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday emphasized the significance of international collaboration for economic prosperity.

He was talking to a delegation, representing portfolio managers, economists, and sovereign analysts from several of the world’s leading investment institutions, led by Mr. Marc Zeepvat, President, Trans-National Research Corporation which called on him at Parliament House, Islamabad.

During the meeting, Senator Ishaq Dar provided a comprehensive overview of the investment landscape in Pakistan, highlighting key aspects such as the country’s economic outlook, the ongoing IMF Program, and the Privatization initiative.

Dar reiterates stance on Pakistan’s currency, calls rupee undervalued

He apprised the delegation of the economic performance of Pakistan during 2013-17 when Pakistan became 24th global economy together with enhanced investment in public sector development works which resulted in Pakistan’s GDP growth to rise above 6% with 40 years low inflation of around 4%.

Dar shared insights into the reform efforts and challenges faced by Pakistan, underscoring the pivotal role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council in promoting a conducive business environment.

The Senator addressed the delegation’s queries regarding the factors influencing the business and investment climate in Pakistan, offering transparency and clarity on the nation’s commitment to fostering economic growth and ensuring a robust foundation for sustainable economic development.

