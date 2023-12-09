BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-09

COP28 Pak Pavilion in Dubai: Sherry urges early action, accountability to address challenge of climate change

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday delivered an address at the COP28 Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai, urging immediate action and accountability from developed nations to address the challenge of climate change.

According to a statement issued here, addressing the event, Senator Rehman said, there are two toxins at the heart of the climate crisis: one is inaction, and the other is injustice.

Titled Climate Justice: New Narrative of Hope, Resilience, and Security, the session was also attended by Supreme Court judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Lahore High Court judge Justice Jawad Hassan and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen.

The inaction of major polluters, Senator Rehman explained, has a clear impact on the lives of people around the world, particularly those in vulnerable communities.

Rehman said that the Paris Agreement was meant to address both inaction and injustice. She questioned whether enough progress had been made since then.

Where are we today at COP28? The bumper sticker is leave no one behind. Well, right now, according to the synthesis report of the IPCC, we are leaving half the world behind already, she said.

She characterised COP28 as a historic opportunity, stressing the need to seize this moment to save not just the planet, but half the world right now.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan UN climate change MENA Dubai UNEP Senator Sherry Rehman COP28 developed nations

Comments

1000 characters

COP28 Pak Pavilion in Dubai: Sherry urges early action, accountability to address challenge of climate change

Sukuk receives Rs479bn participation against Rs30bn target

Q1: Provinces’ budget surplus dips 76pc YoY

Debt servicing: CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to make Rs25.4bn payment

‘$100bn export vision’: EAC charts course

145 govt organisations: FBR defines ‘economic transaction’ for maintaining data

SPV 21 seeks govt help to assert its position regarding KE

5G will be arriving in July next year, says minister

‘Regulatory Sandbox’: SBP issues guidelines

Dar seeks global collaboration for economic prosperity

Receivables of PSO against PIA reach Rs27.5bn

Read more stories