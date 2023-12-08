BAFL 52.51 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.96%)
Five terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published December 8, 2023

Security forces on Friday killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Mullazai, Tank District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media affairs wing said.

An intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists during the operation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“As a result, five terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said, adding the “terrorist’s hideouts were also busted during the operation.”

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who had remained active in numerous terror activities, including recent target killings of Police in Tank.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians,” the ISPR said.

According to the statement, sanitisation is taking place to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and extended their full support to the security forces in the elimination of menace of terrorism,” the ISPR added.

On Thursday, the security forces killed a terrorist an IBO in the Kulachi area of district Dera Ismail Khan.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which Terrorist Habib Ur Rehman was sent to hell,” the ISPR said in a statement.

